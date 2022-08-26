Morgan Stanley Downgrades Bumrungrad Hospital Public (OTC:BUHPF) to Underweight

Bumrungrad Hospital Public (OTC:BUHPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Trading Up 3.9 %

OTC BUHPF opened at 5.28 on Friday. Bumrungrad Hospital Public has a twelve month low of 4.81 and a twelve month high of 5.28.

Get Bumrungrad Hospital Public alerts:

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited owns and operates healthcare-related entities in Thailand and internationally. The company offers diagnostic, therapeutic, and intensive care facilities in a medical center. Its outpatient clinics/centers include allergy, arrhythmia, behavioral health, breastfeeding, breast care, children, dental, diabetes, diagnostic, dialysis, digestive disease, emergency, eye, fertility and IVF, health screening, hearing and balance, heart valve, cancer, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, hypertension, joint replacement, liver, memory, men, nephrology, neuroscience, new life healthy aging, orthopedic, Parkinson's disease and movement disorders, perinatal, physical therapy and rehabilitation, plastic surgery, pulmonary, refractive surgery, robotic scoliosis and surgery, skin, sleep lab, spine, sports medicine and lifestyle, surgical, travel medicine, urology, vitalife, and women's, as well as ear, nose, and throat centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Bumrungrad Hospital Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumrungrad Hospital Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.