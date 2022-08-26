Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 180 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.04, for a total transaction of $43,027.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,359,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,386,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Morningstar Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MORN stock opened at $238.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.25 and a 1 year high of $350.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $243.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,586 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Morningstar by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Morningstar by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,146,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

