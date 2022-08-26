Morses Club (LON:MCL) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Shares of Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL – Get Rating) dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.28 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.52 ($0.07). Approximately 366,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 789,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.80 ($0.07).

Morses Club Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.42 million and a P/E ratio of 552.00.

About Morses Club



Morses Club PLC provides non-standard financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Home Collected Credit and Digital segments. The Home Collected Credit segment offers small short-term loans to customers who need affordable credit. It serves customers through a network of 1,385 self-employed agents.

Featured Articles

