Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) Price Tops $3.34

Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Moss Carbon Credit coin can now be bought for $3.34 or 0.00016457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moss Carbon Credit has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Moss Carbon Credit has a market cap of $9.51 million and $222,147.00 worth of Moss Carbon Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,277.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004986 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003780 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00127809 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00031926 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00084433 BTC.

Moss Carbon Credit Profile

Moss Carbon Credit (CRYPTO:MCO2) is a coin. Moss Carbon Credit’s official Twitter account is @moss_earth.

Moss Carbon Credit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MOSS aims to promote the preservation of the environment through a market solution, which includes democratization and development of the carbon credit market through MCO2 tokens. In order to make this happen, MOSS buys carbon credits from high-quality environmental projects in the Amazon Forest (projects that emit, certify and sell credits) and that avoid or capture CO2 emissions to the atmosphere. Moss allows companies and individuals to buy these credits on its 100% digital platform, making a historically complex process simple and transparent using blockchain. 1 MCO2 token = 1 carbon credit = 1 ton of carbon offset. Issuance at 50-70% discounts to Europe and US credit prices and the money goes straight to Amazon projects. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Carbon Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moss Carbon Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moss Carbon Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

