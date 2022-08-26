MotaCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $911.00 (MOTA)

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. MotaCoin has a total market cap of $134,562.50 and $911.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MotaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MotaCoin has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001658 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,293.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.
About MotaCoin
MotaCoin (CRYPTO:MOTA) is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,462,260 coins and its circulating supply is 55,256,014 coins. MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net.
MotaCoin Coin Trading
