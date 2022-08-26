Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFS) Shares Up 0.7%

Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFS – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.43 and last traded at $26.37. 1,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 15,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.26.

Institutional Trading of Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Motley Fool Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TMFS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

