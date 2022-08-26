Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime Sells 33,785 Shares of Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX) Stock

Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) major shareholder Movers Lab Fund I. Lp Prime sold 33,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $82,773.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,583,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,479,477. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vaxxinity Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Vaxxinity stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. Vaxxinity, Inc. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxxinity

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Vaxxinity in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Vaxxinity in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vaxxinity in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vaxxinity by 7,829.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Vaxxinity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 15.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxxinity Company Profile

Vaxxinity, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing product candidates for human use in the fields of neurology and coronaviruses in the United States. The company engages in developing UB-311 that targets toxic forms of aggregated amyloid-b in the brain to fight Alzheimer's disease (AD) that is in phase 2 clinical trial; UB-312 that targets toxic forms of aggregated a-synuclein in the brain to fight Parkinson's disease and other synucleinopathies, such as Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy that is in phase 1 clinical trial; and an anti-tau product candidate for various neurodegenerative conditions, including AD.

