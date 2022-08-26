Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Given a €289.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2 – Get Rating) has been given a €289.00 ($294.90) price objective by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MUV2. Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($330.61) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €255.00 ($260.20) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €305.00 ($311.22) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €335.00 ($341.84) price target on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €242.00 ($246.94) price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

FRA MUV2 opened at €237.10 ($241.94) on Friday. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 52-week low of €166.59 ($169.99) and a 52-week high of €198.95 ($203.01). The company has a fifty day moving average of €224.87 and a 200-day moving average of €232.41.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

