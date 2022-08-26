MyNeighborAlice 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $47.48 Million (ALICE)

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. MyNeighborAlice has a market capitalization of $62.67 million and approximately $47.48 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.05 or 0.00010123 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MyNeighborAlice Coin Profile

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) is a coin. It was first traded on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice.

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

