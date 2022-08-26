National Bankshares Increases Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$84.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its target price boosted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$83.00 to C$84.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 29.27% from the stock’s previous close.

CM has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. CSFB set a C$81.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$81.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$108.47.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down C$0.40 on Friday, reaching C$64.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,493. The firm has a market cap of C$58.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$64.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$108.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$59.03 and a 1 year high of C$83.75.

Insider Activity

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.78 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.24 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 7.5500005 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio acquired 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$70.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,894.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$707,380.32.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.