National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NKSH. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on National Bankshares in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on National Bankshares to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

National Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NKSH opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. National Bankshares has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bankshares

National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:NKSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 39.21%. On average, research analysts predict that National Bankshares will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National Bankshares by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 79,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,792 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $779,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $900,000. 25.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

