Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (CVE:NSP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 147266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.29. The firm has a market cap of C$3.31 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.02.

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of nutritious and delicious plant-based commodity products in Canada. The company offers plant-based food under the Plantein brand; hemp food under the NATERA and CHII brands; protein bars under the Elevate Me brand; and mushroom fortified bars under the Woods Wild brand, as well as various products under the NATERA Sports and NATERA FX brands.

