Neblio (NEBL) Price Up 26.1% This Week

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Neblio coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00003628 BTC on exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $15.33 million and $3.21 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Neblio Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,424,037 coins and its circulating supply is 19,406,953 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

