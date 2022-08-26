Needham & Company LLC Lowers NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NEO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BTIG Research cut shares of NeoGenomics to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.08.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics Price Performance

NeoGenomics stock opened at $11.59 on Monday. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 450.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.