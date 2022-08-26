NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Benchmark

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

NEO has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics Price Performance

Shares of NEO stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.26. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in NeoGenomics by 450.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.