NEST Protocol (NEST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.44 Million

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $93.82 million and $8.44 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,743,948 coins. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs.

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

