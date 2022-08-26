NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Announces $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the data storage provider on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

NetApp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.49. The company had a trading volume of 14,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,502. NetApp has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. NetApp had a return on equity of 122.12% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at $11,348,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,633. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 66.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 41.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on NetApp to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.80.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.