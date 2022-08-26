Newscrypto Price Up 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (NWC)

Newscrypto (NWC) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000744 BTC on major exchanges. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $23.08 million and $4.04 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.52 or 0.00807385 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016946 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic. The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io.

Newscrypto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

