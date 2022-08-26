NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $836,451.26 and approximately $20.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00025466 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.71 or 0.00260232 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001000 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000937 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002441 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

