NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $57.38

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.38 and last traded at $57.55, with a volume of 4095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NXRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.83.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01.

NexPoint Residential Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at NexPoint Residential Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 187.65%.

In other news, President James D. Dondero bought 17,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,120.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,033,188 shares in the company, valued at $119,978,423.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 192.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after acquiring an additional 264,502 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,805,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,190,000 after acquiring an additional 131,447 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,986,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 24.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 337,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,102,000 after acquiring an additional 67,222 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Articles

