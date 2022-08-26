NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Gap Down to $8.38

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.38, but opened at $8.20. NextDecade shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 434 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.
NextDecade Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57.
Institutional Trading of NextDecade
About NextDecade
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NextDecade (NEXT)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.