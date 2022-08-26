NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 96,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,421 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 387,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,814,000 after purchasing an additional 23,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 134,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 81,179 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.27. The company had a trading volume of 131,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,778,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.44 and its 200-day moving average is $79.27. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 129.77%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.44.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

