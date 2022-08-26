NFT (NFT) Market Capitalization Achieves $21.13

NFT (NFT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. NFT has a market cap of $21.13 and approximately $567,351.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar. One NFT coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NFT Coin Profile

NFT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

