NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.82-$1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $543.00 million-$553.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.43 million. NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.33-$7.53 EPS.

NASDAQ:NICE traded down $7.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.11. 5,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE has a 1 year low of $179.13 and a 1 year high of $319.88. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.65.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. NICE had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NICE will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NICE. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $265.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in NICE by 153.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 9.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth about $604,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 45.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

