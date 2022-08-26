Niftyx Protocol Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0751 or 0.00000364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $8,292.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004843 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003766 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002476 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00128190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00032103 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00082661 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

