Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.36

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 11500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Nighthawk Gold Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.59. The stock has a market cap of C$44.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.99.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 126,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,933,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,692,129.64. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 407,500 shares of company stock worth $184,950.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

