NIO Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NIO)

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 282,418 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 29% compared to the average volume of 219,570 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NIO. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. HSBC increased their price target on shares of NIO from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Price Performance

NIO stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.92. 61,262,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,352,332. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. NIO has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $44.27. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.69.

Institutional Trading of NIO

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 19.67% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,592,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 6,141.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,979,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771,205 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NIO by 229.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,768,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367,300 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of NIO by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 96,731,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 151,311.5% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,919,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

About NIO

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

