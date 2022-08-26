Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.76-$1.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.13.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.63. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.73 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.68%. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth $229,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nomad Foods by 172.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Nomad Foods by 57.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 133.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 14,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

