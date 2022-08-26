Northland Securities Raises Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $40.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Northland Securities to $40.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

NYSE:BE opened at $27.36 on Monday. Bloom Energy has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $37.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.90. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 3.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $53,048.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 354,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,078,238.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 5,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $174,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $53,048.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 354,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,238.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,049 shares of company stock worth $940,009. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,205,000 after purchasing an additional 77,018 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,230,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,707,000 after buying an additional 308,527 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Bloom Energy by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Bloom Energy by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 254,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after buying an additional 26,324 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

