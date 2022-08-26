Northland Securities Raises Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target to $733.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Northland Securities from $728.00 to $733.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $635.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $654.88.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $575.58 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $421.55 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of -211.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.88.

Palo Alto Networks’s stock is going to split on Wednesday, September 14th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 22nd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 13th.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.09, for a total value of $1,647,156.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,605,136.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.09, for a total value of $1,647,156.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 481,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,605,136.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total transaction of $134,400.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at $942,503.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,466 shares of company stock valued at $417,451,666. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $697,942,000 after purchasing an additional 137,962 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 941,293 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $578,094,000 after purchasing an additional 85,993 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $522,352,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $536,041,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

