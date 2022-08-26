NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Down 9%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG)’s stock price fell 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.77 and last traded at $4.77. 62,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,559,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial started coverage on NovaGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

NovaGold Resources Stock Down 9.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 38.66, a current ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Institutional Trading of NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Rating ) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources during the second quarter worth about $48,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 545.0% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the first quarter worth $78,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in NovaGold Resources during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

About NovaGold Resources

(Get Rating)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.