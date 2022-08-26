Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.71-$0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $214.00 million-$216.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $212.96 million. Novanta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.96-$3.02 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOVT. William Blair upgraded shares of Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novanta from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Novanta Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NOVT traded down $4.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,709. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.18 and a beta of 1.16. Novanta has a twelve month low of $110.84 and a twelve month high of $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Novanta had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $215.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,015,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 721,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,540,000 after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,467,000 after acquiring an additional 33,454 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Novanta by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 404,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,523,000 after purchasing an additional 27,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Novanta by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Stories

