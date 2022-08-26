NS Partners Ltd Cuts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

NS Partners Ltd decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 162,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Resources LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 12.8% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 113.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 158,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,354,000 after acquiring an additional 84,524 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 18.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,191,000 after acquiring an additional 42,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,505,395. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.51 and a 200-day moving average of $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $108.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $296.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

