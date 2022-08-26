NS Partners Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

NS Partners Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $14,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NOC has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen set a $510.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Argus upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.18.
NOC stock traded down $3.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $490.74. 6,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,697. The company has a 50-day moving average of $470.32 and a 200-day moving average of $454.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $344.89 and a 1 year high of $497.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.62.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.26%.
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
