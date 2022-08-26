NS Partners Ltd Has $10.51 Million Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

NS Partners Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $10,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,191,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 33,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 65,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.33. 7,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,479. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 11.95. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 86.31 and a beta of 0.92. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $101.05.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.38.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

