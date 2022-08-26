NS Partners Ltd Has $36.22 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

NS Partners Ltd decreased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies accounts for about 1.9% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $36,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,761,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,855,000 after purchasing an additional 261,654 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,165,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,543,000 after acquiring an additional 333,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,651,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,667,000 after acquiring an additional 130,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,515,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,095,000 after acquiring an additional 47,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock traded down $9.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $267.58. 27,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.13. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.39 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.65.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.