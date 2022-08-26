NS Partners Ltd Invests $982,000 in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA)

NS Partners Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000. NS Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,984,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,174,000 after purchasing an additional 101,671 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 45,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $925,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,705,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 250.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA KSA traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,964. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.71. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 1-year low of $39.07 and a 1-year high of $51.12.

