NS Partners Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

NS Partners Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,302 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.3% of NS Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $24,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,994,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,889,233,000 after purchasing an additional 817,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,432,000 after buying an additional 357,520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,845,000 after acquiring an additional 73,543 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,227,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,535,627,000 after acquiring an additional 208,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $856,967,000 after acquiring an additional 343,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 1.8 %

Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $4.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $253.65. 25,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,941. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The firm has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.92.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

