NS Partners Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

NS Partners Ltd lessened its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $20,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 444.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 78,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,237,000 after buying an additional 64,147 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 115,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,532,000 after purchasing an additional 75,107 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 338.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,348,000 after purchasing an additional 114,606 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 274.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 70,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,420,000 after purchasing an additional 51,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock traded down $8.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.20. The stock had a trading volume of 39,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,592. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.83 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $217.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.07.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.54.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

