NS Partners Ltd Sells 4,680 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NS Partners Ltd reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,680 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $177.01. 89,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,125. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.48 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

