NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.90

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and traded as high as $11.34. NSK shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 521 shares.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NSK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.85.
NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.
