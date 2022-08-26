NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.90

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and traded as high as $11.34. NSK shares last traded at $11.34, with a volume of 521 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NSK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get NSK alerts:

NSK Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.85.

NSK Company Profile

NSK ( OTCMKTS:NPSKY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NSK had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.