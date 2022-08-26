Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 21,141 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 15.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in Nucor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,298. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.26. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NUE. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

