Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Up to $16.88

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.88, but opened at $17.79. Nuvalent shares last traded at $16.21, with a volume of 133 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Nuvalent Stock Down 5.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nuvalent

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuvalent news, insider Darlene Noci sold 16,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $295,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 16,800 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $295,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $36,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,162,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,553,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,386 shares of company stock valued at $428,667 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvalent

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in Nuvalent by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Nuvalent by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Nuvalent by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Nuvalent by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent in the 4th quarter worth $88,000.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

Further Reading

