Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) PT Lowered to $4.50 at HC Wainwright

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NUVB. BTIG Research lowered shares of Nuvation Bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Nuvation Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

NYSE NUVB opened at $2.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.55. Nuvation Bio has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $652.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.46.

Nuvation Bio ( NYSE:NUVB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

