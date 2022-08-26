NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,119 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Trading Down 7.8 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $13.92 on Friday, reaching $165.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,892,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,209,184. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $140.55 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $413.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.21% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

