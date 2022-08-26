NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,535 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.5% of Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $31,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Stock Down 7.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $12.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.65. 1,497,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,209,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.99. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

