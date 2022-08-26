NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Reduced by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,660 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 2.3% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $43,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $11.49 on Friday, reaching $167.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,209,184. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.99. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $419.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.21%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

