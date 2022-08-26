NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 7th

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the computer hardware maker on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th.

NVIDIA has raised its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. NVIDIA has a payout ratio of 3.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NVIDIA to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.8%.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $9.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,209,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.65 billion, a PE ratio of 58.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $169.73 and a 200 day moving average of $199.99. NVIDIA has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.21% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,347,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,671 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in NVIDIA by 5.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,377,253 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $375,797,000 after purchasing an additional 66,852 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 717,965 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $195,906,000 after purchasing an additional 36,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in NVIDIA by 36.5% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 612,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $167,012,000 after purchasing an additional 163,685 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Fubon Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.50.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.