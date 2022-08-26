NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.21% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $179.13 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $140.55 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $447.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.73 and a 200-day moving average of $199.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.50.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $585,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $453,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.