NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.50.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $16.53 on Friday, reaching $162.60. 76,528,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,583,656. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.38. The company has a market cap of $406.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.21%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.